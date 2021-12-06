Lewis Hamilton accuses Max Verstappen of ‘being over the limit’ after thrilling Saudi Arabian GP

By Matias Grez, CNN

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s rivalry continued to heat up on Sunday — both on and off the track — at an action-packed Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as the Mercedes driver won his third consecutive race to go level on points with the Dutchman in the driver standings with one race remaining in the Formula One season.

The pair came together on a number of occasion throughout the race, including one bizarre crash on lap 37 when Hamilton ran into the back of Verstappen, who was slowing down to allow his rival past after being told to concede first place due to an earlier racing incident.

Verstappen was handed a 10-second time penalty by stewards after the race after having already been hit with a five-second penalty during the grand prix for the incident that allowed him to get ahead of Hamilton earlier on lap 37.

“I’ve raced a lot of drivers through my life in the 28 years,” said Hamilton, whose third straight victory puts him equal on points heading to the season finale in Abu Dhabi next week.

“I’ve come across a lot of different characters and there’s a few at the top which are over the limit. Rules kind of don’t apply, or they don’t think of the rules.

“He is over the limit for sure,” added Hamilton when asked if Verstappen came into that category of driver.

“I’ve avoided collisions on so many occasions with the guy, and I don’t always mind being the one that does that, because you live to fight another day, which I obviously did.

“Then he obviously brake-tested [before their crash], I think to try and get the DRS into the last corner to overtake me again back into Turn 1, so there was a commotion. I thought that I’d lost my wing.”

