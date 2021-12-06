Greenfield Police connect a series of violent crimes from South Monterey County

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Police departments in South Monterey County are working together after a series of violent crimes in Greenfield, Soledad, and King City Friday night.

Police first responded to a car-to-car shooting on Elm Street in Greenfield at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, but no injuries were reported, according to Greenfield Police. The department announced they arrested a suspect, Juan Arreola, on Monday, in connection to this shooting, after finding his weapon and ammo in the car he was driving.

During the search, Greenfield Police said they found a rifle, four high-capacity magazine, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Greenfield High and Vista Verde Middle School were on lockdown on Monday at around 2:40 p.m., while police served a search warrant for the suspect near Elm Avenue, according to Greenfield Police.



Greenfield Police found a gun and ammo in a suspect's car from a shooting on Elm Street on Friday.



On Friday, Dec. 6, a series of violent crimes were reported across South Monterey County after the car-to-car shooting.

At around 6:30 p.m. Greenfield Police said they helped Soledad Police with a 17-year-old gunshot victim near Inca Drive. Police said that the homicide investigation showed the shooting may have been gang related.

READ MORE: 17-year-old killed in Soledad shooting

An hour and a half later, Greenfield Police said an officer responded to a carjacking on 6th Street where the victim was approached by a group of men who forced her and the passenger out of the car at knife-point. The suspects fled the area in the victim vehicle, according to police.

READ MORE: Three arrested for Greenfield armed carjacking

At around 10:30 p.m. King City Police Department located the carjacked vehicle in King City and when officers attempted to pull them over, they tried to run-off. Greenfield and Soledad Police Department, Monterey County Sheriff Office, and California Highway Patrol were all assisting King City Police to stop this vehicle, according to the report on Saturday.

According to Greenfield Police, the pursuit end when the car crashed into a parked car on 3rd Street and the suspect fled, jumping fences into the backyard of people's homes. Police said they set up a perimeter and were able to arrest the three suspects.

There was one suspect missing, but according to Greenfield Police, King City Officers responded to reports of a shooting and the police believe the victim is the 4th suspect.

Greenfield Police said Jose Zapien, 21 of Soledad, and two 15-year-old juveniles were arrested and booked into jail for several charges including, carjacking, evading officers, child endangerment, and possession of firearms.

If you have any information, contact the detectives below.

Greenfield Police Department: Sergeant Mattke at 831-233-1302, or Detective Diaz at 831-324-5253.

Soledad Police Department: Detective Santiago at 831-220-2899, or Detective Solis at 831-223-2176.

King City Police Department: Sergeant Dow at (831) 718-7177, or Detective Rodriguez 831-315-9669