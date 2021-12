SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas firefighters have rescued a person found unresponsive at the base of a steep embankment. Crews said they responded Saturday to a medical emergency at the end of Garner Avenue. The crew brought in extra resources for a rescue response.

A paramedic was able to initiate care for the unresponsive person before a rope system lifted the person to safety.

Watch the rescue here: