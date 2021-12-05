The College Football Playoff will feature Alabama v. Cincinnati and Michigan v. Georgia

By Eric Levenson, CNN

Alabama will play Cincinnati and Michigan will play Georgia in the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Eve, as the college football season reaches its final stages.

The winners of those two games will then face off in the national championship game on January 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Alabama (12-1), ranked first, won the SEC Championship game 41-24 over Georgia on Saturday. Under coach Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide won the national title last year and has won six titles since 2009.

Michigan (12-1), ranked second, dominated Iowa 42-3 to win the Big 10 championship on Saturday, the first for coach Jim Harbaugh.

Georgia (12-1), ranked third, lost its final game but had been the top team for most of the season.

Cincinnati (13-0), ranked fourth, is the only undefeated team of the bunch and is the first team from outside college football’s five main conferences to make the playoff.

