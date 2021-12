HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Andrew Taylor made a 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining to lift Marshall to a 72-71 win over Duquesne. On the next possession for the Dukes, Amir Spears missed a layup, allowing the Thundering Herd to hang on for the victory. Taevion Kinsey had 21 points to lead the Thundering Herd. Spears had 23 points for the Dukes.