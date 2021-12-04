No shortage of sanction options if Russia invades Ukraine

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has plenty of options to make good on its pledge to hit Russia financially if President Vladimir Putin sends troops into Ukraine. Financial experts and former diplomats say the possibilities range from sanctions hitting Putin’s associates to cutting Russia off from the financial system — known as SWIFT — that sends money flowing around the world. The United States and European allies have made no public mention of any plans to respond militarily if Russia invades Ukraine. Instead, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has promised “high impact economic measures.”