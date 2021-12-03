Skip to Content
News
By ,
today at 12:20 PM
Published 12:00 PM

Nurses demand Watsonville Community Hospital stay open

KION Jonathan Sarabia

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Nurses working at Watsonville Community Hospital are holding a press conference advocating to have the hospital stay open.

Hospital employees received an email and a letter about the future of the hospital and permanent layoffs last week, claiming they were facing significant financial challenges that were made worse by the pandemic. The hospital said they hope to sell WCH as part of a chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization process.

Watsonville Community Hospital to close if they don’t find a buyer

“It is hard to believe that, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are forced to take this serious step to warn and call on our hard-hit community to help us hold this outsider for-profit company accountable for placing our patients, community, and nurses in harm’s way,” said Gloria Amaya, RN in the labor and delivery unit. “My fellow nurses and I will always stand up as advocates. Patients, not corporate profits, are nurses’ bottom line.”

KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have all the details tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

News
Author Profile Photo

Melody Waintal

Melody Waintal is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Author Profile Photo

Jonathan Sarabia

Jonathan is a multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content