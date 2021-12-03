All Rep. Pressley wants for Christmas is her Mariah album

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is upset that her beloved Mariah Carey Christmas album has gone missing. But she was promised a replacement copy courtesy of the five-time Grammy winner herself. The Democrat in a tweet Friday asked that whoever took the album could leave it at her office door, no questions asked. It wasn’t long before Carey tweeted back: “I’ll send you a new one!!” Pressley was surprised at the response. Carey has several Christmas albums, including “Merry Christmas,” released in 1994, and “Merry Christmas II You,” released in 2010.