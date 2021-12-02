Sandra Bullock opens up about partner and parenting on ‘Red Table Talk’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Sandra Bullock is pretty private and protective when it comes to her children, but she opened up on the new episode of “Red Table Talk.”

The actress talked to the show’s co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris about how her partner, Bryan Randall, was not involved in the adoption of her two children, but is extremely supportive.

Bullock was already a mom to son Louis, now 11, when she met Randall, a photographer, and she adopted daughter Laila, 8, without his involvement, she said.

“I had Louis first. And then when I met Randall, and I was like, and we hadn’t been together that long. I go, ‘You remember that NDA you signed when you photographed my son?,'” she said. “He was like, ‘Yeah.’ He’s still scared. His whole life had been unraveled because of me. And I said, ‘You know, that still holds.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, okay, okay, okay, why?’ And I was like, ‘Cause I’m bringing a child home when I come back from Toronto.’ And he was like, ‘Sorry, what?'”

The “Bird Box” star said Randall was “so happy, but he was scared” and added that she is “a bulldozer” in terms of doing what she wants.

She characterized him as “Very patient. A saint. He has evolved on a level that is not human.”

“He’s the example that I would want my children to have. I have a partner who’s very Christian,” Bullock said.” And so there’s two very different ways of looking at things. And I don’t always agree with him”

“He doesn’t always agree with me,” she added. “But he is an example even when I don’t agree with him that I go, ‘If they can take away from that, and if that is where they feel drawn to, then he’s the exact right parent.'”

Bullock also talked about raising children who are of a different race, saying she wished “our skins matched.”

“Because then it would be easier on how people approach us. It’s our anxiety. It’s our fear,” she said. “It’s our cross to bear the minute you become a mom. And I have the same feelings as a woman with brown skin with it being her babies or a White woman with, you know, White babies.”

