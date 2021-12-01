Three injured in explosion near train station in German city of Munich

By Stephanie Halasz and Chris Stern, CNN

Three people have been injured in an explosion caused by an old bomb near a busy train station in the German city of Munich, police said Wednesday.

The explosion occurred during construction works near Donnersbergerbruecke station. Emergency services are on the scene.

“At this time there is no evidence of criminal offenses. According to initial findings, we have three injured people, the danger area is largely cordoned off and train traffic is blocked on the main route,” said Munich police press officer Peter Werthmann.

The explosion was caused by an old aircraft bomb, Munich police press officer Carolin Schrott told CNN.

“There is no danger outside the immediate area,” police said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

