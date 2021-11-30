Gilroy man beats 9-year-old kid with autism

GILROY, Calif. (KION) Gilory Police Department reported a suspect broke into the victims home in Gilroy with another man and battered at 9-year-old with autism while he was sleeping.

The suspects ran away, but the victim's mother believes Joseph Sanseverino was responsible for the attack. According to the police, Sanseverino was dating the victim's mother and was living with them.

Gilroy Police are still investigating and currently looking for Sanseverino and the second man, who the mother said is called Ethan.

If you have any information about this incident contact Officer Fraide at Gilroy Police Department at (408) 846-0485. To remain anonymous call (408) 846-0330.