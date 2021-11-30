Elizabeth Holmes gets emotional under fire by prosecutors

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — One-time entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes on Tuesday struggled to recall key events that led to her being charged with fraud as CEO of the failed blood-testing startup Theranos. The day’s questioning followed on the heels of Monday testimony in which Holmes shared painfully vivid memories of alleged abuse by her ex-lover and business partner. In between bouts of hazy recollection, Holmes wept on the witness stand after the federal prosecutor interrogating her asked to read aloud some of the amorous texts that she and her former partner exchanged over the five years they ran Theranos while living together in a stealth romantic relationship.