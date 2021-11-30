Armed robber enters Hooters restaurant through back door

By Web staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — An armed robber took advantage of back door opened so an employee could take out the trash to enter a Hooters restaurant and demand money from the assistant manager, according to the Mobile Police Department.

This happened at about 12:05 a.m. overnight at 3869 Airport Blvd., police said Monday.

Police said an unknown male armed with a gun walked into the business. The investigation determined the robber demanded money from the assistant manager, who complied.

The robber left the restaurant running on foot.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

