7 hurt when SUV crashes into AT&T Store in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Seven people were hurt when an SUV on Monday afternoon drove into an AT&T Store at a strip mall on the city’s northwest side, authorities said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Pike Fire Department were called about 4 p.m. Monday to the AT&T Store at 4351 Lafayette Road. That’s at the intersection with Georgetown Road, near Lafayette Square Mall.

Six of the people injured were taken to area hospitals, and the other person hurt declined medical treatment at the scene, according to James Michalisko, a division chief with Pike Township Fire Department.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, IMPD Public Information Officer William Young said. Those injured are believed to include both employees and customers.

Young said the SUV had initially been parked outside the building, and the driver left the scene after the crash. She was later apprehended at the business next door.

“We are not calling that driver a suspect at this point — just a person of interest,” Young said.

The vehicle busted out an entire panel of glass next to the front doors of the store, making it all the way to the back of business before coming to a stop.

IMPD said investigators had not yet determined whether the crash was accidental or criminal.

Multiple 911 calls about the crash were made to dispatchers since it’s a busy area.

“There were various 911 calls that came in, as you can imagine whenever something like this happens. This is a heavily traveled area, so when something like this happens and you see this, there were numerous 911 calls,” Young said.

