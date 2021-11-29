Woman falls at Grayhound Rock in Santa Cruz County.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Woman fell 100 feet onto the beach at Grayhound Rock near Davenport in Santa Cruz County. State Parks and Santa Cruz Fire were able to rescue the woman before she was taken in a helicopter from the beach.
Cal Fire CZU said the woman is in stable condition tonight.
Crews have rescued a woman who fell roughly 100 feet at Grayhound Rock in Santa Cruz County. She is in stable condition. CALFIRECZU @StanLifeFlight @CAStateParksSC @santacruz_fire worked together on this rescue. #CaWx pic.twitter.com/PiTXinbG5n— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) November 29, 2021
