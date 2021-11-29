Woman falls at Grayhound Rock in Santa Cruz County.

Skip to Content
Woman is life-flighted from Grayhound Rocks in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Woman fell 100 feet onto the beach at Grayhound Rock near Davenport in Santa Cruz County. State Parks and Santa Cruz Fire were able to rescue the woman before she was taken in a helicopter from the beach.

Cal Fire CZU said the woman is in stable condition tonight.

