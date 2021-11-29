Watsonville Community Hospital to close if they don’t find a buyer

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The Watsonville Community Hospital could potentially close if they are not able to find a buyer. Hospital employees were notified in an email and a letter about the future of the hospital and permanent layoffs.

The Watsonville Community Hospital said they are facing significant financial challenges made worse by the pandemic. Like many hospitals, they had to borrow millions of dollars to fund its operations, but it wasn't able to avoid those losses, according to the letter. It said it hopes to sell the hospital as part of a chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization process.

The letter stated below:

“We are hopeful that we will be able to find a buyer and sell the Hospital, but if we are not able to do so, the Hospital will have to suspend its operations after the bankruptcy court authorizes those steps. Under these circumstances, the suspension of operations would occur on January 28, and your employment will terminate on January 28, 2022.”

The Pajaro Valley Healthcare District Project is a potential bidder for the hospital.

The nonprofit was established to promote community-led healthcare services. Their spokeswoman and former Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency Director, Mimi Hall said they've been working with the hospital for several weeks to reach an agreement for them to successfully buy the hospital.

“We hope that we will be able to arrive at one and we don't have a timeframe for it," Halls said in an interview with KION. "We're doing this because we recognize how important this hospital is to the community. And that we are going to try as hard as we can and leave no stone unturned to figure out a way where we can be successful in our end goals of saving this hospital, acquiring it for the community.”

PVHDP is formed by four entities including Satna Cruz County, City of Watsonville, Community Health Trust of Pajaro Valley, and Salud Para la Gente. Hall said the two overarching reasons for having a healthcare district model is to have accountability by having the members of the future board be stewards of the community and financial advantages available to public district hospital.

Halls also told KION that PVHDP intends to employ all the existing employees and have as little disruption as possible.

This is a developing story