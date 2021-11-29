Motorcycle crash in Salinas leaves rider in serious condition

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A motorcyclist is in serious condition after being involved in an accident on Laurel Drive and Linwood in Salinas, after 7:00 p.m. Sunday night.

According to authorities, preliminary information reveals that the driver of a motorcycle was speeding and crashed into the back of a pickup truck. He was then ejected, resulting in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup stayed at the scene to cooperate with the authorities and told Telemundo 23 -on condition of anonymity- that it was a bad moment and he would keep an eye on the motorcyclist's evolution.

Alcohol or drugs are not expected to have been a factor in this incident.