A Summery Cyber Monday

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD to MODERATE for most areas, UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS in Boulder Creek



WEATHER STORY

Warm, dry weather will continue for the next week at least, though we’ll begin to cool down by the end of the week. Rain chances will hold off until at least the 5th when a weak system slides through. Better chances may arrive after the 10th of December. As always, we are watching closely!

Monday: Sunny and a touch cooler with a stronger onshore breeze. Some fog possible on the south/east sides of the bay late. Expect highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s on the coast and 70s to around 80ºF inland. Winds pick up in the afternoon for inland areas—northerly in the mountains and onshore valley breezes down low.

Overnight: Clear and mild with coastal lows in the upper 40s to low 50s, low 30s to mid 40s inland. Some light breezes at times.



Tuesday: Northerly, offshore winds will continue over the hills throughout the day. Some fog possible on the south side of the bay, otherwise sunny. A bit warmer on the coast with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s with 70s to around 80ºF inland.

Extended: Temperatures warm further on Wednesday before slowly sliding downward into the weekend. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday ahead of a weak weather system that may bring some light rain early next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”