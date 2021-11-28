Waukesha will hold a moment of silence Sunday, one week after a car plowed through Christmas parade

By Keith Allen, CNN

The city of Waukesha, Wisconsin, will hold a moment of silence and light the city up in blue on Sunday, marking one week since a car drove through a city Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring scores of others.

The moment of silence will take place at 4:39 p.m. local time, officials said on the city’s website, asking people to attend virtually on the Waukesha Facebook page.

Residents are also encouraged to light a blue light outside their homes at that time, officials said, to be left up throughout the holidays. A limited supply of blue light bulbs are available for those who need them.

More than 60 people, 18 of whom were children, were injured last Sunday, November 21, when a driver plowed an SUV through the city’s Christmas parade in downtown Waukesha. Six people, including an 8-year-old boy, were killed. An 11-year-old girl who was injured has been placed on a ventilator in the ICU at a Wisconsin children’s hospital, her mother said in a medical update.

Authorities identified the suspected driver as Darrell E. Brooks, 39, of Milwaukee. Prosecutors have charged him with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide and will consider a sixth homicide charge over the death of the 8-year-old boy, who passed away last Tuesday.

