today at 2:22 PM
Published 2:18 PM

Klay Thompson assigned to Santa Cruz Warriors

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Golden State Warriors announced Sunday they are assigning guard Klay Thompson to the Santa Cruz Warriors, their G League affiliate. Thompson has missed the last two seasons due to a torn left ACL and a torn right Achilles.

The Warriors say Thompson will practice with the team in Santa Cruz Sunday.

Center James Wiseman has also been assigned to Santa Cruz after undergoing successful surgery to repair a meniscal tear in April.

Lisa Principi

Lisa Principi is a reporter at KION News Channel 5/46.

