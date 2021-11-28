Klay Thompson assigned to Santa Cruz Warriors

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Golden State Warriors announced Sunday they are assigning guard Klay Thompson to the Santa Cruz Warriors, their G League affiliate. Thompson has missed the last two seasons due to a torn left ACL and a torn right Achilles.

The Warriors say Thompson will practice with the team in Santa Cruz Sunday.

Warriors assign Klay Thompson & James Wiseman to Santa Cruz: pic.twitter.com/dCcv9Td9ck — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 28, 2021

Center James Wiseman has also been assigned to Santa Cruz after undergoing successful surgery to repair a meniscal tear in April.