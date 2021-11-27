Hong Kong drama bags nominations at Golden Horse Awards

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s annual Golden Horse Awards kicked off Saturday with a Hong Kong drama receiving the most nominations for the Asian equivalent of the Academy Awards. This year, the Hong Kong film “Drifting” which is based on a 2012 court case involving homeless people in a working neighborhood, received 12 nominations including for Best Director, Best Leading Actor and Best Cinematography. Two Taiwanese movies, titled “The Soul,” “The Falls” and “Till We Meet Again” received 11 nominations each. “Revolution of Our Times,” a documentary about the Hong Kong political unrest in 2019 by Hong Kong director Kiwi Chow, won Best Documentary Feature. Chow sold the film’s copyright to a European distributor and disposed of all his footage amid a crackdown on Hong Kong opposition.