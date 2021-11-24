Watsonville Police gives tips for holiday drivers

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) This year, the AAA predicts more than 53 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13% from 2020.

Watsonville Police said they will have officers on patrol looking for DUI drivers. They also said they will be having DUI checkpoints.

Here are a few tips Watsonville Police provide:

use your seat belts

follow the rules of the road

be courteous to one another

"Be courteous to one another. It's all of our responsibilities to make sure we get home safe at the end of the day," Officer Bobby Rodriguez said.