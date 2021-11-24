Sheriff: 74-year-old pilot walks away unharmed after helicopter crash in Oregon

By Fox 12 Staff

LINN COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A 74-year-old man was not hurt after the helicopter he was piloting crashed near Scio on Monday afternoon, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3:11 p.m., deputies responded to a crash in the 39000 block of Fish Hatchery Drive. The 911 caller reported a two-person helicopter had crashed.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and found the pilot, Jack Elvin, walking around near the crash site.

The sheriff’s office said Elvin reported having a mechanical failure when attempting to land his helicopter. The helicopter sustained major damage.

Elvin, who was the only person in the helicopter, stated that he was not injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

