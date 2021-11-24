More than 2,000 people rally in Belgrade against new laws

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — More than 2,000 people have rallied in Belgrade against Serbian government policies that they say favor investors over the interests of the Balkan nation’s citizens and its environment. The crowd on Wednesday evening gathered outside the Serbian presidency building in central Belgrade, blocking traffic, and later marched toward the parliament and government buildings. The protesters pledged to block roads if authorities pass legislations allowing expropriation of private property and changing rules for voting in a referendum. They say the planned changes will pave the way for damaging projects, which the government has denied.