Hollister shelter remodels night kennels

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) Hollister Animal Care and Services is accepting stray animals found in San Benito County after remodeling their night kennels.

According to HACS, kennels are under video surveillance after business hours and are designed for temporary housing for living stray animals found San Benito county when shelter is closed. Residents can drop off living stray animals they see in San Benito County in the night kennels after business hours.

The shelter wants to remind people that they shouldnt:

Place dead animals in the kennels

Feed or pet stray animals in the kennels

Place owned animals in the night kennels (they ask you drop them off during business hours)

The shelter warns that the kennels self-lock and will not reopen. An people dropping off an animal are also required to fill out a form before placing the animal in the night kennel.

Owned animals can be given up during shelter business hours Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 831-636-4320 for any additional question regarding the night kennel operations.