Families line up for Thanksgiving meals

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Local organizations like the Food Bank for Monterey County, Kiwanis Club, and the Monterey Recreation Division held a Community Drive-Thru Dinner for families in need.

People started to get in line early to receive a food box. Boxes included meal kits of thanks giving fixings so families can prepare their meal. For families in Monterey County, this food box means they’ll be able to have a warm meal on their table this day.

“It means a lot because we're on a very low budget. I really thank them for this because I wouldn’t be able to celebrate," said Maria Angie

Maria Angie, who was also in line said she was thankful for the donation.

“It's nice to know that we can wake up and start working on a turkey. It's great because you have something to look forward to.”

One thousand boxes were distributed in Monterey. But, in total, the FoodBank for Monterey County distributed more than 10 thousand meal kits this week, feeding approximately 50 thousand people on this year’s day