Ethiopian leader called war ‘epitome of hell.’ Now he’s back

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner, is already a veteran at surprising the world in just three years in power. He has done it again this week by announcing that, after a year of waging war, he would now lead it from the battlefield. Here is a look at the leader who was told as a child he would grow up to rule Ethiopia, and who now fights to keep it from falling apart,