Coronavirus infections hit new record high in Czech Republic

PRAGUE (AP) — Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have soared to a new record high, reaching almost 26,000 daily cases. The Health Ministry said Wednesday that the daily tally hit 25,864 on Tuesday, about 3,000 more than the previous record registered on Friday. The country’s infection rate has risen to 1,061 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, almost twice as many as two weeks ago. The government has been considering mandatory vaccination for certain groups of people, including the elderly, medical and military personnel or police officers. One proposal under consideration is shortening the time between a second shot and a booster from six to five months.