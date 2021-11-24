Arbery Murder Trial reaches a verdict

GEORGIA (KION) The jury reached a verdict in the trial of three men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and their neighbor William Bryan Jr., face charges including malice murder and felony murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was chased by the trio on February 23, 2020, in the Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia.

The verdicts were as followed:

Travis McMichael was found guilty on all counts.

Gregory McMichael was found not guilty for malice murder but guilty on all four counts of felony murder, two counts aggravated assault, one count false imprisonment, one count criminal attempt to commit felony.

William R Bryan was found not guilty on one of those murder charges but guilty on the the rest of the charges.

