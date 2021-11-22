Vigil held for son and nephew of former Hollister Police Sergeant

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) On Monday night, a vigil was held at the Hollister Police Department for the children and nephew of a former Hollister Sergeant. The children were shot at a skate park in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

Ray Celano lost his 14-year-old son and his nephew was also killed. His son Dylan, 12, suffered serious injuries and remains in an intensive care unit. The family says doctor's were able to save Dylan's arm and eye, and it's expected he will regain his vision.

The family calls the shooting random and unprovoked. No arrest have been made.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have reaction at 10 and 11 p.m. from members of the police department and close friends.