Suspect hits skater unconscious with his own stolen skateboard

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Over the weekend, Salinas Police arrested a 22 year-old suspect that stole a skateboard at Closter Park and assaulted the 32-year-old victim when he tried to get it back.

On Saturday morning, officers responded to a robbery at 400 blocks from Towt Street of a suspect stole the skateboard from the victim. The police reported that the victim later saw the suspect riding his skateboard and told him to give it back. When the 22-year-old refused, he started to hit the victim in the head with his stolen skateboard.

According to the police, the victim fell to the ground, unconscious and the witnesses took the skateboard from the suspect that ran off. The victim is expected to recover from his injuries, police said.

Officers later located the suspect matching the description the witnesses provided near Sanborn Road and Boronda Road. He was taken to county jail and currently faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

"SPD would like to thank the community members who helped the victim and provided information to the officers which helped in the identification and subsequent arrest of the suspect," Salinas Police Department said.