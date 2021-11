Stocks rise as President Biden set to give Powell a second term at the Fed

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

Wall Street opened in the green on Monday amid the news that President Joe Biden intends to nominate Jerome Powell for a second term at the helm of the Federal Reserve.

The Dow opened up 0.3%, or 120 points, while the broader S&P 500 was up 0.4%. The Nasdaq Composite opened up 0.4%.

Powell has steered the economy through the worst of the pandemic as Fed Chairman. The White House cited Powell’s “steady leadership” amid the economic turbulence of the pandemic as a reason for the decision.

A second four-year term would mean more of the same from the central bank, which announced earlier this month a rollback of its pandemic-era stimulus measures. For investors, who have gotten used to Powell’s Fed leadership after some initial growing pains, it means they know what to expect from the central bank in the years to come.

Biden will nominate Fed Governor Lael Brainard as Vice Chairman. Brainard had also been an option to take over from Powell.

The President will speak on the nominations at a White House event in the early afternoon.

It’s a short week on Wall Street where the exchange will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving and only open for a half session on Friday.

–Kaitlan Collins and Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

