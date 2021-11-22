Jill Biden Receives White House Christmas Tree

WASHINGTON D.C. (KION) First Lady Jill Biden receives the official 2021 White House Christmas Tree at the White House. A National Guard mom herself, Dr. Biden welcomes the tree with a D.C. Army National Guard family to honor the role of the National Guard in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tree is a 18 1/2 -foot Fraser fir from Jefferson, N.C.

