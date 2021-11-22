Amnesty urges Pakistan to end enforced disappearances

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Amnesty International is urging Pakistani authorities to stop forcibly disappearing suspected militants for years without trial, calling the practice “abhorrent.” In a report entitled “Living Ghosts” released on Monday, the rights group describes the difficulties faced by the families of the disappeared in obtaining information about their detained relatives. It says that since the beginning of the U.S.-led war on terror, hundreds of Pakistani rights defenders, activists, students and journalists have gone missing. It called enforced disappearance “a cruel practice that has caused indelible pain to hundreds of families in Pakistan over the past two decades.”