Start your week smart: Adele, Kyle Rittenhouse, Atlanta airport, Thanksgiving, gas prices

By Faith Karimi, CNN

You know that special bond your mother has with your kids? The one she doesn’t seem to have with anyone else — even you? Well, blame it on biology, according to a new study. Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• A gun discharged at one of the world’s busiest airports, causing chaos and halting flights.

• Kyle Rittenhouse’s testimony and several other factors helped lead to his acquittal, legal experts say.

• Gas prices are skyrocketing everywhere — except for Costco and Walmart. Here’s why.

• An Indian woman died from a snakebite. But the real killer was her husband.

• Where did we come from? Are we alone in the universe? These scientists are seeking answers.

The week ahead

Monday

Defense attorneys for the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery have rested their cases. Closing arguments start Monday, and the jury could begin deliberations that afternoon. The three are accused of chasing down and killing Arbery while he was jogging in February last year. For residents of Arbery’s hometown, the case has shaken their faith in the justice system.

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III must appear in court after missing a scheduled alcohol test last week. The judge ordered him to return to court after receiving a report that Ruggs missed a required breath test. As a condition of his bail, Ruggs was ordered to wear an ankle device, abstain from alcohol and surrender his passport.

The jury resumes deliberations in the civil trial against the organizers of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. It finished its first day of deliberations without reaching a verdict. The August 2017 event to oppose the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee descended into violence that killed one person and injured dozens.

Tuesday

The Golden Joystick Awards, also known as the people’s gaming awards, will be held Tuesday. The event celebrates the best video games of the year, with winners revealed on Twitch, YouTube and other streaming platforms.

Thursday

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns for its 95th year. It will feature floats, marching bands and massive balloons. It’s considered the official kickoff to the holiday season, and will draw millions of viewers worldwide.

Want more 5 Things? This week on the Sunday edition of the 5 Things podcast, we talk with Senior International Correspondent Matthew Chance, who got exclusive access to the Belarus-Poland border to witness a migrant crisis that Belarus is accused of manufacturing. Listen here.

Photos of the week

A zoo curator uses a kayak to catch a pelican and move him into his winter enclosure in Liberec, Czech Republic. Here’s a look at 35 moving, fascinating and thought-provoking images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

A night of live music

This year’s American Music Awards will air live from Los Angeles tonight. The event will bring together the biggest names in music for one special night hosted by Cardi B. The show is at 8 p.m. ET/ PT on ABC.

The long wait’s over

Speaking of music, Adele’s new album “30” has finally dropped — and it’s clear she’s evolved. She’s also experienced all sorts of love: new love, self love and lost love. Her special, “An Audience With Adele,” will air exclusively on ITV and its on-demand service, ITV Hub, today at 7:25 p.m. GMT, 2:25 p.m. ET.

Quiz time!

Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 43% of fellow quiz fans have gotten an 8 out of 10 or better this week. How well can you do? You can click here to take the quiz and see if you’re right.

Play me off

Flashback Sunday

“Every Breath You Take” sounds a bit stalkerish, but it’s the ultimate all-round song. So says a new study.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.