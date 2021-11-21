Children of former Hollister Police Sgt. shot, one killed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KION) Two children of a recently retired Hollister Police sergeant were shot last night at a skate park in Colorado Springs, Colorado, according to Hollister Police. One of the sons and another family member were killed.

Police say Sgt. Ray Celano had recently retired and moved his family to Colorado Springs last month.

Hollister Police say Celano's two sons, 14-year-old Dominic and 12-year-old Dylan were skateboarding with an adult cousin at Memorial Skate Park when multiple shots rang out. Dominic and the adult nephew were both killed. Dylan was shot multiple times and is in stable but critical condition at a local medical center, according to police.

There have been no reports of an arrest. Dominic would have turned 15 on November 29th.

The Hollister Police Department says they are heartbroken by the news and are asking the Hollister community to join them in prayers for Dominic, Dylan's recovery and the entire Celano family.

The Hollister Police Officer’s Association says they are also reaching out to their membership for assistance for the Celano family after this tragedy. They say they will also organize a public donation campaign.