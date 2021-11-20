Vegas schools boss open to staying but requires assurances

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The school superintendent for metro Las Vegas says he’s willing to consider staying in that job following the district board’s reversal of its previous decision to fire him but adds that there are unresolved issues. Superintendent Jesus Jara said Friday in a statement that he and his lawyer will review the Clark County School District board’s latest action, Jara also said he needs to determine whether there’s a way he could remain while getting assurances that he called “”the harassment and hostile work environment” will be eliminated. With one member switching her position on the termination, the board voted 4-3 early Friday to rescind it.