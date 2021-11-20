Fox says it did not pay for Rittenhouse film and interview

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News on Saturday said it did not pay Kyle Rittenhouse for any special access during his murder trial or after his acquittal. Hours after he was found not guilty in shootings during a Wisconsin protest on racial injustice, Fox announced that Rittenhouse would give his first interview to Fox’s Tucker Carlson and was participating in a documentary being made by Carlson’s team. Rittenhouse’s lawyer, Mark Richards, said that a Fox documentary crew was embedded with Rittenhouse’s team against his wishes. Richards told The Associated Press on Saturday that he didn’t think the filming was appropriate and that he had tossed the crew out of meetings several times.