Woman gets purse stolen after her car gets hit by a motorcycle on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) A woman from Salinas had her purse stolen after she was rear-ended by a 20-year-old motorcyclist in an unincorporated part of Santa Cruz, according to California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist from Watsonville was driving north on Highway 1 near Buena Vista Drive at a high speed, according to CHP. He started to change lanes when he rear-ended a 2014 Mercedes that was going at a slower speed.

The motorcyclist was sent to Natividad Medical center with major injuries.

While officers were investigating, another woman pulled over at the scene and stole a purse from the Mercedes involved in the accident. She ran off towards Buena Vista Drive.

If you have any information about the collision or information about the woman who stole the purse, CHP Santa Cruz is asking individuals call at (831) 662-0511