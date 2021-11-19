By Jodi Upchurch, CNN

CNN tests Tesla’s “full self-driving” mode on a busy New York street, Oprah sings the wrong lyrics to Adele, and Australia’s three-inch “Megaspider” has a wicked bite. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Whoa! CNN tests Tesla’s ‘full self-driving’ mode

Tesla has given some drivers access to its “full self-driving” beta software. CNN went to one of the busiest streets in Brooklyn to see how it works.

Oprah flubs with flair

Oprah enthusiastically flubs lyrics while singing during Adele concert. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports it’s not Oprah’s first lyric fail.

‘Right place, right time’

Practice became reality when volunteer fire rescue service members had to save a man from his submerged vehicle during a diving training exercise.

Pop-up plane hangar

Airport hangars can take years to build, but these inflatable models can be set up in a matter of hours. They can be used for disaster relief and have many other benefits, compared with the traditional design.

A real nail-biter

Meet Australia’s ‘Megaspider,’ a massive funnel-web spider donated to the Australian Reptile Park, is said to be capable of biting through human fingernails with its large fangs. The spider measures about three inches, making it the largest that officials at the park have ever seen.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.