Mountain lion spotted in Greenfield backyard

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) A mountain lion was found in someone's backyard in Greenfield near Apple Avenue and 2nd Street. When police arrived, the cat was seen hiding in a shed behind a lawnmower. Greenfield Police is closing Tuscany Park near 200-300 blocks of Tuscany Avenue to keep people away from the area.

According to Greenfield Police, Officers of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said the cat was not a public safety threat, and the most humane course of action would be to let the cat leave overnight.

Greenfield Police told KION that CDFW believed it's an older cat and was probably looking for a place to hide out for the night. They also said that it's probably the same mountain lion that was spotted in the city yesterday.

They've also contacted Cesar Chavez Elementary School to encourage parents to pick up their children from school today. And if you live in the area and have pets in the backyard, Greenfield Police is asking people to bring them inside and to report any other sighting to 9-1-1.