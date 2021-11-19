Marina Police Department K9 dies

MARINA, Calif. (KION) Marina Police Department reported their K9 Enzo passed away a few days ago after suffering injuries from serving his community.

They said he was going to retire soon to live out his days with his best friend Officer Richard Moreno.

"Our department is in mourning, and we apologize for the late notice as we are dealing with this tragic loss. All the men and women of the Marina PD send our prayers to Richard and his family," Chief Tina M. Nieto said in a Facebook post.

Marina police also wanted to thank Salinas Police, Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, California State University Police, and Monterey Police Department who assisted them that evening.