Meet Monterey County’s ‘courtroom dogs’ who help kids face their abusers in court

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Man's best friend has long been providing comfort to children with special needs, veterans experiencing PTSD after war, and patients in hospitals. But in Monterey County, they're also providing comfort to children and victims of violent crimes having to face their abusers in court.

The District Attorney's Office has two regulars in their office every day — a black and a yellow lab named Odie and Namaste.

But they're not just cute companions. Both work for the Monterey County Victim Assistance unit. Their job is to provide comfort, and help some of the most vulnerable victims — often children — tell their stories in court.

"Odie's been doing it for seven years. She's met with thousands of victims in the county. She has testified more than anybody I can imagine in terms of sitting on the stand or at the feet of victims or witnesses in court," said the DA's Chief Investigator, Ryan McGuirk.

