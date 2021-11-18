Jake Clare’s mother pleads for him to come home with her grandchildren

By Courtney Allen

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — We are hearing for the first time from Jake Clare’s mother who is pleading for her son to return home with her two grandchildren. Jake’s mother, Bonnie Krpata, said Jake was the best dad to Noah up until this point and is begging for him to do the right thing. “I would say ‘I love you,’” Krpata said. “I love all my kids no matter what, but this isn’t right. I just need him to bring them home. It is tearing everybody apart. I love my son. This is not the way. I love my grandbabies more.”

Krpata said the past week and a half has been excruciating for the family after police said Jake is believed to have taken off with her two grandchildren, 3-year-old Noah and 16-year-old Amber. Krpata said Jake was distraught about not having more time with his son, Noah. Noah’s mother lives in Gallatin, and Krpata said Jake has been trying to get overnight stays with Noah after only having day visits with him. A few months ago, Krpata said Jake got a trailer in Ohio County, Kentucky and was then allowed to have Noah come stay every other weekend. Krpata said she believes the alleged kidnapping was planned for some time.

Before moving into the trailer, Krpata said Jake was staying with his niece, Amber’s, family. Krpata said there are concerns about Jake and Amber’s relationship. “There has been talk of inappropriateness,” Krpata said. “I pray it is not true, but we don’t know. There were things that seemed inappropriate.”

Krpata said she wants her grandchildren back. “Amber and Noah are not old enough and mature enough to make a decision to live on the road,” Krpata said when asked what message she has for her son. “That is your choice. It is not right. I love you, but you got to bring the babies home.”

Other family members of Noah have said that Jake was suicidal and mentally unstable. Krpata said to her knowledge, Jake was not. Krpata said in fact, Jake seemed happier than usual in the past two or three weeks.

