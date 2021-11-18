69-year-old man arrested for child molestation

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV) Investigators from Monterey County Sheriff's Office arrested a 69-year-old man from Pajaro accused of child molestation. Cresenciano Figueroa Jr. was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Watsonville police said Monterey County Sheriff's Office believes he's been doing this for over 20 years and there could be more victims.

According to police, the suspect would visit Watsonville regularly. They said he is an active member of Assumption Church where he was a pastor's assistant.

If you have any information about Figueroa or are a victim, Watsonville Police asks people to call Detective Jesus Reyes at 831-755-3805 or Detective Sergeant Bryan Hoskins at 831-755-3773.