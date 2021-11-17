Owner of the stolen vehicle used in Soledad deadly pursuit speaks

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) The car theft happened in broad daylight, in front of neighbors, late Monday afternoon in Greenfield. Silvia was sitting outside doing yard work when she heard her car turn on and peel off. She tried to wave the man to stop, but it was too late.

“My neighbor came out, to see what was going on because I was screaming, and I told her my car was being stolen,” said Silvia, Greenfield resident, and car theft victim. Silvia asked her full name not be used, or her face shown during the one on one conversation.

Silvia called 911 and informed Greenfield Police about what had happened. No keys were left in the car, one set was hanging inside, the other in her husband's pocket, how the suspect was able to get away, left Silvia with an uneasy feeling.

“I didn’t sleep all night just thinking that maybe he would come back, he would repent and say I’m going to return the car or come back and ask for money to return my car. I don’t know. We’re elderly I don’t know what to think,” Silvia.

The man who stole her Toyota lead officers on a high-speed chase down highway one, ending in Soledad on Tuesday, where the suspect fled down Front Street into a shopping center parking lot, and around gas stations. Silvia's neighbors informed her about the incident, after seeing her vehicle on the news.

“My neighbors have been keeping me up to date because they had seen what was going on and I’ve been said because I heard someone had passed away in this incident,” mentioned Silvia.

Unfortunately, a pedestrian, a 60-year-old man, was struck and killed in the pursuit.

“Those are the most effecting things the person that lost his life, the officers that were injured, and the parents of the person,” Silvia.

Silvia has still not been contacted by police about her car being involved. However, incident reports from Greenfield show a stolen vehicle from her address.