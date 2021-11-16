Newsom administration visits Hollister to announce new housing for farmworkers

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) Governor Gavin Newsom's administration visited Hollister on Tuesday to work with local leaders about creating housing for migrant farmworks and their families in rural communities around the state.

California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) is investing $37 million into this project to renovate housing across the state. San Benito is expected to receive $2.6 million, Santa Clara $1.8 million, Monterey County $1.7 million, and Santa Cruz $1.3 million.

Did you know HCD has 24 migrant farmworker centers across CA? The historic housing allocation in the #CAComeback Plan includes $37M for center improvements, underway now so families returning in spring come back to a home we are all proud of, that essential workers deserve. pic.twitter.com/TI6FftGt37 — California HCD (@California_HCD) November 16, 2021

HCD's Office of Migrant Services currently provides affordable seasonal rental housing and support services for migrant farmworker families during the peak harvest season. They serve around 11,000 individuals in 24 centers across California.

The initiative is part of Newsom's California Comeback Plan that includes updating and maintaining housing for the state’s essential workforce in our food supply chain and No. 1 economic sector.