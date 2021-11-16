Skip to Content
Newsom administration visits Hollister to announce new housing for farmworkers

Director of Housing and Community Development, Gustavo Velasquez speaking in Hollister for farmworker housing
Housing and Community Development
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) Governor Gavin Newsom's administration visited Hollister on Tuesday to work with local leaders about creating housing for migrant farmworks and their families in rural communities around the state.

California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) is investing $37 million into this project to renovate housing across the state. San Benito is expected to receive $2.6 million, Santa Clara $1.8 million, Monterey County $1.7 million, and Santa Cruz $1.3 million.

HCD's Office of Migrant Services currently provides affordable seasonal rental housing and support services for migrant farmworker families during the peak harvest season. They serve around 11,000 individuals in 24 centers across California.

The initiative is part of Newsom's California Comeback Plan that includes updating and maintaining housing for the state’s essential workforce in our food supply chain and No. 1 economic sector.

