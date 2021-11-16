Monterey County Board of Supervisors discusses plan to reduce homelessness

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Board of Supervisors will discuss the "Lead Me Home" plan, a five-year plan to reduce homelessness in Monterey and San Benito Counties by 50%.

According to their report, in 2019, there were 2,422 are experiencing homelessness in Monterey County and 282 people in San Benito County.

