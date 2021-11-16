Skip to Content
By
today at 12:08 PM
Published 12:00 PM

Monterey County Board of Supervisors discusses plan to reduce homelessness

Shannon Badiee / CC BY-SA 2.0

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Board of Supervisors will discuss the "Lead Me Home" plan, a five-year plan to reduce homelessness in Monterey and San Benito Counties by 50%.

According to their report, in 2019, there were 2,422 are experiencing homelessness in Monterey County and 282 people in San Benito County.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. with the details on the plan.

Author Profile Photo

Stephanie Aceves

Stephanie Aceves is a multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

