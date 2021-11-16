Daniel Baldwin says brother Alec Baldwin a target of blame in ‘Rust’ shooting because of his political beliefs

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Alec Baldwin’s brother is defending him after the “Rust” set shooting in New Mexico that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last month.

Daniel Baldwin, also an actor who is currently starring in “Hawaii Five-0,” spoke with the Domenick Nati Show about the tragedy.

“Alec has no blame in this at all. The armorer is responsible for the weapons. The actor is an idiot. The protocol exonerates Alec of any responsibility at all. The first AD should have witnessed an empty weapon being handed to him or fired the gun himself. I don’t know what caused him to announce ‘cold weapon’ on set. That announcement alone exonerates Alec of any wrongdoing or any responsibility.”

“The initial buck stops with the armorer,” Baldwin added. “You know Alec’s got the name though. So let’s blame him because of his political views. He’s a target.”

Attorneys for the “Rust” armorer and the film’s assistant director have defended their client’s actions on the project. There’s an ongoing investigation into the incident to determine how the weapon discharged by Alec Baldwin became loaded with a suspected live round, injuring the movie’s director, Joel Souza, and killing Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin has said he’s cooperating with the Sante Fe County Sheriff’s Department and eager to learn the results of their investigation.

“She was my friend,” Baldwin said of Hutchins in an October video published by TMZ. “We were a very very … well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened.”

