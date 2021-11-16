At least two explosions rock Ugandan capital Kampala

By Samson Ntale, CNN

Two explosions rocked the Ugandan capital’s city center within 30 minutes of each other on Tuesday, according to police and a journalist at the scene of one of the blasts.

One blast went off near the Central Police Station and another near Parliament. The cause of the blasts was not immediately clear.

The first explosion occurred at about 10 a.m. local time on Kampala’s Buganda Road, according to the journalist at the scene.

Police and army personnel cordoned off streets around the blast site and several ambulances were deployed. Images on social media showed several people lying on the streets near the entrance of Central Police Station and Kampala’s High Court, though there is no clarity on the dead or injured at this point.

At Parliamentary Avenue, where the second explosion occurred, all streets have been cordoned off by security, with legislators and parliamentary staff evacuated.

Last month, an explosion in Kampala killed at least one person and injured several others. Reuters reported the Islamic State claimed responsibility for that blast.

This is a developing story, more to come.

